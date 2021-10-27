Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF) Shares Down 0.4%

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF) traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.77 and last traded at $7.77. 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 1,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.80.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.86.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IVREF)

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.

