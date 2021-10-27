Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.93

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.93 and traded as low as $0.85. Inpixon shares last traded at $1.01, with a volume of 22,414,172 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $107.51 million, a PE ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 2.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.93 and a 200 day moving average of $1.04.

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.45 million during the quarter. Inpixon had a negative net margin of 105.66% and a negative return on equity of 37.21%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inpixon during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inpixon during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inpixon during the first quarter worth about $85,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Inpixon by 23,663.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 79,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Inpixon during the first quarter worth about $105,000. 7.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inpixon Company Profile (NASDAQ:INPX)

Inpixon engages in the provision of indoor positioning and data analytics services. It operates through the Indoor Positioning Analytics and Infrastructure segments. The Indoor Positioning Analytics segment includes Inpixon’s proprietary products and services delivered on premise or in the cloud as well as hosted software-as-a-service based solutions.

