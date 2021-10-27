Insider Buying: Akora Resources Limited (ASX:AKO) Insider Purchases 100,000 Shares of Stock

Akora Resources Limited (ASX:AKO) insider John Madden bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.23 ($0.17) per share, with a total value of A$23,300.00 ($16,642.86).
John Madden also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, August 20th, John Madden acquired 43,000 shares of Akora Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.23 ($0.16) per share, with a total value of A$9,847.00 ($7,033.57).
Akora Resources Company Profile
Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?
Receive News & Ratings for Akora Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akora Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.