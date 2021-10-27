Insider Buying: Baylin Technologies Inc. (TSE:BYL) Director Purchases 14,700 Shares of Stock

Baylin Technologies Inc. (TSE:BYL) Director Jeffrey Royer purchased 14,700 shares of Baylin Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.60 per share, with a total value of C$38,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 55,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$144,820.

TSE BYL traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$0.78. 33,455 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,831. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 227.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$62.47 million and a P/E ratio of -0.72. Baylin Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.70 and a 52 week high of C$2.14.

Get Baylin Technologies alerts:

Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$21.62 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Baylin Technologies Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baylin Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells passive and active radio frequency (RF), and terrestrial microwave products and services. The company offers embedded antennas for use in smartphones, handsets, tablets, and other mobile devices; device-specific antenna designs for Wi-Fi routers; gateway devices for smart home connectivity, set-top boxes, and land mobile radio products; and indoor and outdoor distributed antenna systems, and small cell system antennas.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Baylin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baylin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.