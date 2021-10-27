Insider Buying: IGas Energy plc (LON:IGAS) Insider Buys 2,727 Shares of Stock

IGas Energy plc (LON:IGAS) insider Stephen Bowler bought 2,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 17 ($0.22) per share, for a total transaction of £463.59 ($605.68).

LON IGAS opened at GBX 15.50 ($0.20) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 16.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 18.42. IGas Energy plc has a 12 month low of GBX 9.42 ($0.12) and a 12 month high of GBX 38 ($0.50). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.36, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of £19.43 million and a P/E ratio of -0.78.

IGas Energy Company Profile

IGas Energy plc operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company Britain. The company holds interests in the 55 licenses at onshore locations in the Weald Basin in the southern England; the Gainsborough Trough in the East Midlands; the Bowland Basin in the North West of England; and the Inner Moray Firth in Scotland.

