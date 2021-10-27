Insider Buying: IGas Energy plc (LON:IGAS) Insider Buys 2,727 Shares of Stock

IGas Energy plc (LON:IGAS) insider Stephen Bowler bought 2,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 17 ($0.22) per share, for a total transaction of £463.59 ($605.68).
LON IGAS opened at GBX 15.50 ($0.20) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 16.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 18.42. IGas Energy plc has a 12 month low of GBX 9.42 ($0.12) and a 12 month high of GBX 38 ($0.50). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.36, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of £19.43 million and a P/E ratio of -0.78.
IGas Energy Company Profile
