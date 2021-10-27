Insider Buying: Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Director Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Director Larry L. Helm acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.52 per share, with a total value of $302,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $60.00 on Wednesday. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.69 and a 52 week high of $93.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.58 and a 200 day moving average of $64.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.85.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.33). Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $215.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,322,306 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $401,404,000 after purchasing an additional 104,580 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,881,889 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $309,951,000 after purchasing an additional 72,580 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,429,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,736,000 after purchasing an additional 690,845 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,811,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,529,000 after purchasing an additional 289,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,512,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,165,000 after purchasing an additional 563,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

TCBI has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Hovde Group cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.30.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

