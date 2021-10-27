Insider Selling: Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) CEO Sells 2,225 Shares of Stock

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $845,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

David Powers also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

On Wednesday, September 1st, David Powers sold 2,225 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.43, for a total value of $937,681.75.

On Monday, August 2nd, David Powers sold 2,225 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.62, for a total value of $922,529.50.

Shares of DECK opened at $377.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 0.78. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a one year low of $240.86 and a one year high of $451.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $403.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $374.00.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $1.75. The firm had revenue of $504.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.23 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 15.85%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Asio Capital LLC raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 4.0% during the second quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 10,379 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,424,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 17.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 168,644 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $55,724,000 after buying an additional 25,303 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,365,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 16.0% during the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 726 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $444.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush started coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $447.00 to $471.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $445.00.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.