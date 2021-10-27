Insider Selling: Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) EVP Sells 22,000 Shares of Stock

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) EVP Carlos Minetti sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.68, for a total transaction of $2,720,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:DFS traded down $7.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $115.44. The company had a trading volume of 2,796,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,076,394. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $34.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.10. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $61.60 and a twelve month high of $135.69.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 46.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 16.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Discover Financial Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 21st that allows the company to buyback $2.40 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

DFS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.59.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 100.0% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 939.5% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 56.1% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.