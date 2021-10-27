Insider Selling: DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) SVP Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) SVP Tram T. Phi sold 1,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.57, for a total transaction of $422,355.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:DOCU traded down $2.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $277.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,373,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,745,236. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.49 and a 1 year high of $314.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $278.60 and a 200-day moving average of $256.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.68 billion, a PE ratio of -323.21 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.
DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $511.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.99 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 9.18% and a negative return on equity of 23.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cloverfields Capital Group LP raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 7,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 75.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
DocuSign Company Profile
DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.
