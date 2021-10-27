Insider Selling: INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) CFO Sells 1,142 Shares of Stock

INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) CFO David J. Moss sold 1,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $22,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of INMB opened at $19.55 on Wednesday. INmune Bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.28 and a fifty-two week high of $30.37. The company has a market capitalization of $348.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.37 and a beta of 2.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 14.74 and a current ratio of 14.74.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.10). Equities research analysts forecast that INmune Bio, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of INmune Bio from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of INmune Bio from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of INmune Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INMB. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in INmune Bio by 934.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 219,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 198,487 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in INmune Bio by 1,223.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in INmune Bio by 80.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 27,182 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in INmune Bio by 12.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC raised its holdings in INmune Bio by 7.4% during the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 233,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 16,008 shares in the last quarter. 9.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INmune Bio, Inc focuses on controlling components of the immune system to activate an immune response against cancer and Alzheimer’s disease. Its product pipeline INKMUNE-Cancer, INB03-Cancer, XPRO1595-Alzheimer, and LIVNATE. The company was founded by Mark Lowdell in September 2015 and is headquartered in La Jolla, CA.

