Insider Selling: The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Chairman Sells 23,698 Shares of Stock

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 23,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.05, for a total transaction of $1,968,118.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $83.06 on Wednesday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $37.29 and a one year high of $84.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.05 and a beta of 1.05.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 0.6% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 166,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,116,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 2.2% in the third quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 208,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth approximately $288,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 2.3% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 25,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 254.1% in the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 14,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 10,529 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on SCHW. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of The Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. increased their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.95.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

