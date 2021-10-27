Insider Selling: United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) VP Sells 10,820 Shares of Stock

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) VP James E. Bruno sold 10,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $259,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE X traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,579,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,025,619. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.55. United States Steel Co. has a 52 week low of $8.96 and a 52 week high of $30.57.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.29. United States Steel had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.67) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post 11.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is presently -0.86%.

X has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded United States Steel to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley cut United States Steel from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Argus upgraded United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in X. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in United States Steel during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 198.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 270.3% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 67.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

