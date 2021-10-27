Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $235.00.

INSP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

In related news, Director Georgia Melenikiotou sold 566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total transaction of $120,116.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,116.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,500,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,330,000 after buying an additional 24,333 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 293,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,696,000 after buying an additional 42,232 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 114,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,069,000 after buying an additional 81,571 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 31,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,452,000 after buying an additional 3,545 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 361.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 309,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,892,000 after buying an additional 242,689 shares during the period. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INSP stock opened at $264.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.19 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 10.25, a quick ratio of 9.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Inspire Medical Systems has a 12 month low of $115.00 and a 12 month high of $269.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $228.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.81.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $52.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.90 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 26.93% and a negative return on equity of 20.93%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

