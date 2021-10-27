Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Expected to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Intel in a research note issued to investors on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst W. Stein now forecasts that the chip maker will earn $0.90 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.03. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Intel’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on INTC. Zacks Investment Research raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $73.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut Intel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.30.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $48.28 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.13. The stock has a market cap of $195.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. Intel has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.99.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors increased its position in Intel by 5.2% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 105,043,103 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,897,593,000 after buying an additional 5,214,436 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Intel by 3.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,627,150 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,291,607,000 after buying an additional 2,777,060 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Intel by 0.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,924,754 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,185,413,000 after buying an additional 290,090 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in Intel by 2.1% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 34,918,555 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,960,328,000 after buying an additional 709,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Intel by 3.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 32,484,502 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,730,774,000 after buying an additional 1,067,667 shares in the last quarter. 62.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Frank D. Yeary acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, November 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Further Reading: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.