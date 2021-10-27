Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after DA Davidson raised their price target on the stock from $90.00 to $100.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock. Inter Parfums traded as high as $83.69 and last traded at $82.83, with a volume of 139 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.85.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on IPAR. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. BWS Financial raised their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inter Parfums currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.20.

In other Inter Parfums news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 7,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total transaction of $556,992.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. 54.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $207.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.59 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 319.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.64%.

About Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

