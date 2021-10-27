Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Insider Sells $1,336,215.21 in Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,943 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total value of $1,336,215.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Thomas Aj Frank also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 22nd, Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,865 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $1,325,225.70.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,314 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.32, for a total value of $1,286,776.48.

On Monday, October 18th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,573 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.01, for a total transaction of $1,337,441.73.

On Friday, October 15th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,786 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $1,271,699.00.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,574 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $1,329,712.66.

On Monday, October 11th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,573 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total transaction of $1,337,070.27.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,573 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $1,266,864.33.

On Monday, October 4th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,573 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total transaction of $1,193,315.25.

On Friday, October 1st, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,573 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.84, for a total transaction of $1,185,700.32.

On Wednesday, September 29th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,574 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.93, for a total transaction of $1,206,009.82.

NASDAQ IBKR traded down $0.98 on Wednesday, reaching $71.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 509,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,554. The firm has a market cap of $30.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.66. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.71 and a 52 week high of $80.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.31.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $464.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.15 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 2.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is 16.06%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors own 19.05% of the company’s stock.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

