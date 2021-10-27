Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,384,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 526,921 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $90,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter valued at $75,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 145.5% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IBKR opened at $72.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 0.66. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $46.71 and a one year high of $80.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.31.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $464.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.15 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 2.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 16.06%.

In related news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total transaction of $1,229,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Denis Mendonca sold 8,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $644,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,008,743 shares of company stock worth $65,802,760. Insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

