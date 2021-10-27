Intercede Group (LON:IGP) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $99.05

Intercede Group plc (LON:IGP)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 99.05 ($1.29) and traded as low as GBX 85.50 ($1.12). Intercede Group shares last traded at GBX 88 ($1.15), with a volume of 32,559 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £48.91 million and a P/E ratio of 30.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 95.03 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 99.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.43.

About Intercede Group (LON:IGP)

Intercede Group plc, a cybersecurity company, engages in identity, credential management, and secure mobility business to enable digital trust in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers MyID, a credential management system for cyber secure digital identity that allows organizations to deploy digital identities to a range of secure devices; MyID Platform, a solution to add digital identities to a range of services and solutions, such as industrial Internet of Things, citizen identity, and consumer digital identity; and MyID Enterprise, a software solution for large organizations and governments to deploy and manage digital identities to a range of secure devices.

