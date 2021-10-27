International Paper (NYSE:IP) Position Lessened by Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,396 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in International Paper by 15.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,153,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,495,508,000 after buying an additional 6,109,887 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in International Paper by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,502,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,789,779,000 after buying an additional 241,298 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in International Paper by 3.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,038,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,535,124,000 after buying an additional 820,092 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in International Paper by 6.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,648,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $467,924,000 after buying an additional 482,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in International Paper by 40.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,488,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $404,896,000 after buying an additional 2,147,254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

In other International Paper news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 4,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $255,081.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,541,980.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist initiated coverage on International Paper in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on International Paper from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on International Paper from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on International Paper in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Paper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.93.

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $53.04 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.11. International Paper has a 1-year low of $42.48 and a 1-year high of $65.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 1.05.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 16.67%. Equities research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

International Paper declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.21%.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

