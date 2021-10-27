Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.43.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Sunday.

Intra-Cellular Therapies stock opened at $44.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of -14.47 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.16. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 1 year low of $22.92 and a 1 year high of $44.80.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $20.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.04 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 425.79% and a negative return on equity of 37.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 952.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, EVP Mark Neumann sold 13,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total transaction of $549,485.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sharon Mates sold 40,392 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,615,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,032 shares of company stock valued at $2,492,845 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ITCI. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the second quarter worth $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 55.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. 81.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

