Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $547.24.

INTU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $490.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Intuit from $520.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $474.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

In other news, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.33, for a total transaction of $214,467.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,652 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.26, for a total value of $907,377.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,895.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,736 shares of company stock worth $33,491,613 in the last 90 days. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Intuit in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the first quarter worth about $44,000. 84.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuit stock opened at $608.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. Intuit has a 1 year low of $312.05 and a 1 year high of $613.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $551.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $491.97. The company has a market cap of $166.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.26, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.03.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Intuit will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

