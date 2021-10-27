Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the September 30th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $275,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $332,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 77,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $138,000.

NASDAQ:BSMT traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $25.77. 2,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,659. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.15. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $25.29 and a 12 month high of $26.54.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%.

