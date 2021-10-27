Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Price Target Raised to $35.00 at Citigroup

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $33.50 to $35.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on IVZ. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Invesco from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Invesco from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. upgraded Invesco from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invesco from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.86.

NYSE IVZ opened at $25.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.03. The company has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Invesco has a 12 month low of $12.74 and a 12 month high of $29.71.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The asset manager reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Invesco had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 19.60%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Invesco will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.23%.

In related news, Director Andrew Tak Shing Lo sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $3,736,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVZ. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 1,846.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,169,551 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $105,156,000 after buying an additional 3,955,317 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Invesco during the second quarter worth approximately $52,687,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 1,902.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,420,756 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,819 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 222.1% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,828,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $46,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,022 shares during the period. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 351.5% during the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,495,883 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,575 shares during the period. 61.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

