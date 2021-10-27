Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) CEO Sean E. George Sells 3,675 Shares

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) CEO Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $103,120.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NVTA stock opened at $27.85 on Wednesday. Invitae Co. has a 1 year low of $24.16 and a 1 year high of $61.59. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.57 and a 200 day moving average of $30.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 12.30 and a quick ratio of 12.08.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.20). Invitae had a negative return on equity of 26.29% and a negative net margin of 149.68%. The company had revenue of $116.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.53 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Invitae Co. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Invitae from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Invitae in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Benchmark raised shares of Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Invitae has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invitae in the third quarter worth about $23,709,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Invitae by 15.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,124,589 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $486,852,000 after buying an additional 2,238,091 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Invitae by 19.7% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 14,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invitae by 1.0% in the third quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Invitae by 38.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,479 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the period. 86.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

