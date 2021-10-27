Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.47-1.51 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.47. Invitation Homes also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.470-$1.510 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Invitation Homes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Invitation Homes currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.88.

NYSE:INVH traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,301,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,702,019. Invitation Homes has a fifty-two week low of $26.87 and a fifty-two week high of $42.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $23.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.00 and a 200-day moving average of $37.91.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $491.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.59 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 11.69%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.13%.

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

