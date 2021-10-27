IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $138.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 12.93% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “IPG Photonics shares have underperformed the industry year to date. The company is suffering from sluggishness in the materials processing market, dependency on few customers and substantial China exposure. Weak China market is expected to hurt the company’s prospects in the near term. Moreover, increasing lead time for certain components and inflationary pressure on input costs are headwinds. Nevertheless, IPG Photonics’ fiber lasers are replacing traditional tools and handheld welders, which is driving top-line growth. It remains focused on growing sales advanced applications, electric vehicle battery production, medical and micro processing, thereby driving prospects. Increasing sales of green pulsed lasers that are used to improve solar efficiency has become a more meaningful part of sales, which bodes well for long-term growth.”

Several other research firms have also commented on IPGP. Citigroup lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $274.50 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on IPG Photonics from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on IPG Photonics from $240.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.86.

IPGP stock opened at $158.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.37 and a current ratio of 8.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $166.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.63. The firm has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 38.38 and a beta of 1.33. IPG Photonics has a fifty-two week low of $151.27 and a fifty-two week high of $262.55.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $371.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.88 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 16.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that IPG Photonics will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.27, for a total transaction of $79,635.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total value of $396,108.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,047,925. Corporate insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in IPG Photonics by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,902,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC grew its stake in IPG Photonics by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 20,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,291,000 after buying an additional 4,550 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in IPG Photonics by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 152,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,178,000 after buying an additional 9,305 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in IPG Photonics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in IPG Photonics by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 241,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,118,000 after buying an additional 19,558 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

