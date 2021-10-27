IQ Candriam ESG International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IQSI) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of IQ Candriam ESG International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IQSI) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 124,091 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,585 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in IQ Candriam ESG International Equity ETF were worth $3,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQSI. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in IQ Candriam ESG International Equity ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in IQ Candriam ESG International Equity ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 35,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in IQ Candriam ESG International Equity ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 6,099,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,847,000 after buying an additional 506,964 shares during the period.

Get IQ Candriam ESG International Equity ETF alerts:

IQSI stock opened at $30.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.17 and its 200 day moving average is $29.95. IQ Candriam ESG International Equity ETF has a one year low of $22.94 and a one year high of $31.05.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQ Candriam ESG International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IQSI).

Receive News & Ratings for IQ Candriam ESG International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQ Candriam ESG International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.