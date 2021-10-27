IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by Echo Street Capital Management LLC

Echo Street Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 97.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 101,455 shares during the quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AIA Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,808,000. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in IQVIA by 162.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 95,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,085,000 after purchasing an additional 59,006 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC raised its holdings in IQVIA by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in IQVIA by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 71,745 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,385,000 after purchasing an additional 9,003 shares during the period. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $256.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $49.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.00, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.65 and a 12-month high of $265.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.32.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 5.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus upped their price target on IQVIA from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on IQVIA from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on IQVIA from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $204.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.89.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.