iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $119.67.

IRTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iRhythm Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

NASDAQ IRTC opened at $71.12 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -34.86 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.47. iRhythm Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $41.66 and a fifty-two week high of $286.19.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $81.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.95 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 18.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 72,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 22,851 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 190.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,318,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 26,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 10,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 222,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,783,000 after purchasing an additional 105,154 shares in the last quarter. 96.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, continuously records, and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days; and Zio AT, also provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

