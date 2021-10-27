iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) Shares Bought by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,904 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 301.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $65,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $120,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $220,000.

Shares of CMF opened at $61.79 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.55. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $61.69 and a 12-month high of $63.20.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

