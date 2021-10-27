iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Sold by One Wealth Advisors LLC

One Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,159 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF accounts for 4.7% of One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $14,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 164.1% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 123.8% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter.

VLUE traded down $0.68 on Wednesday, hitting $103.82. 1,131,277 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.53. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.21 and a twelve month high of $89.40.

