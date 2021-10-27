iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Shares Purchased by Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 10.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 11.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,318,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,693,000 after buying an additional 752,683 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,371,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 25.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,098,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,223,000 after buying an additional 423,915 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 232.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,556,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,699,000 after buying an additional 1,088,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 89.2% in the second quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 1,262,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,607,000 after buying an additional 595,100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ICLN opened at $23.75 on Wednesday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $19.25 and a twelve month high of $34.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.74.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

