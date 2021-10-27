iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG) Position Increased by Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC owned 0.09% of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period.

Shares of SDG stock opened at $96.64 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF has a 1 year low of $77.22 and a 1 year high of $100.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.55 and its 200-day moving average is $97.63.

