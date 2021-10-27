iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML) Shares Acquired by One Wealth Advisors LLC

One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML) by 99.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,858 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,827 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF makes up about 0.6% of One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF were worth $1,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ESML. Wells Financial Advisors INC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 109.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Finally, 1ST Source Bank acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF alerts:

ESML traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.88. The stock had a trading volume of 89,885 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.71 and a 200-day moving average of $39.69.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.