iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Acquired by Haverford Trust Co.

Haverford Trust Co. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 139.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 29,046 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $13,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brookmont Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 3,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 6,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 2,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $294.60. 42,261 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,434,507. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $284.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $271.47. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $207.63 and a fifty-two week high of $295.62.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

