iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Sold by Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,112,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,263,000 after acquiring an additional 392,749 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,972,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,013,000 after purchasing an additional 29,030 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,335,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,498,000 after purchasing an additional 44,347 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,706,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,160,000 after purchasing an additional 227,138 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,220,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,305,000 after purchasing an additional 84,521 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $120.19 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $80.44 and a 1-year high of $120.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.37.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

