iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) Shares Acquired by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,308 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,732 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares US Financials ETF worth $2,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $620,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Financial Partners Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $300,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 354,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,730,000 after purchasing an additional 89,898 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares US Financials ETF alerts:

iShares US Financials ETF stock opened at $89.93 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.07. iShares US Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $54.42 and a 12-month high of $90.50.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.