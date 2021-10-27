Iteris (ITI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Iteris to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Iteris has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Iteris had a return on equity of 0.89% and a net margin of 0.32%. The firm had revenue of $34.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.14 million. On average, analysts expect Iteris to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Iteris alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ITI opened at $5.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.01 million, a P/E ratio of 509.00, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.53 and its 200 day moving average is $6.20. Iteris has a 52 week low of $3.71 and a 52 week high of $7.81.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Iteris stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) by 147.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,088 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,554 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.05% of Iteris worth $139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iteris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Iteris Company Profile

Iteris, Inc engages in the provision of smart mobility infrastructure management solutions. The firms solutions enable public transportation agencies, municipalities, commercial entities and other transportation infrastructure providers to monitor, visualize, and optimize mobility infrastructure to help ensure roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive.

Featured Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Iteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.