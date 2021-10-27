Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ituran provides location-based services, consisting predominantly of stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, as well as wireless communications products used in connection with its location-based services and various other applications. Ituran offers mobile asset location, Stolen Vehicle Recovery, management & control services for vehicles, cargo and personal security, and radio frequency identification products for various purposes including automatic meter reading, electronic toll collection and homeland security applications. “

NASDAQ:ITRN opened at $26.01 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.92 and a 200 day moving average of $24.87. The company has a market capitalization of $610.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.33. Ituran Location and Control has a 1-year low of $13.45 and a 1-year high of $28.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $67.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.85 million. Ituran Location and Control had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 12.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ituran Location and Control will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.79%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 6.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 510,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,836,000 after purchasing an additional 30,213 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 1,640.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 38,550 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control during the first quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 22.0% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 3,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 10.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 74,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 6,828 shares in the last quarter. 59.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ituran Location and Control Company Profile

Ituran Location & Control Ltd. engages in the provision of stolen vehicle recovery, fleet management, and tracking services. It operates through the following segments: Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics Services segment consists predominantly of regionally- based stolen vehicle recovery services, fleet management services and value-added services comprised of personal advanced locater services and concierge services.

