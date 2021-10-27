ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Shares Down 1%

ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) traded down 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.28 and last traded at $14.29. 15,773 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 64,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.44.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

ITV Plc engages in the production and broadcasting services. It operates through the Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment offers commercial family of channels and delivers content through traditional television broadcasting. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that return and travel, namely drama, entertainment, and factual entertainment.

