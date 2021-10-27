Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCIC) Short Interest Up 631.8% in October

Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCIC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,200 shares, an increase of 631.8% from the September 30th total of 8,500 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 40,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Jack Creek Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $5,533,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Creek Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $2,420,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Creek Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $3,017,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Jack Creek Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $726,000. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in Jack Creek Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $5,321,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JCIC traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.77. 36,663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,025. Jack Creek Investment has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $9.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.70.

Jack Creek Investment Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

