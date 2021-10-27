Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Stock Price Up 9.1%

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX)’s share price rose 9.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.83 and last traded at $24.83. Approximately 54 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 213,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.76.

JANX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Janux Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Janux Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Cowen began coverage on Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Janux Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.95.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JANX. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Janux Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $216,333,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Janux Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $46,239,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Janux Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $45,997,000. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new position in Janux Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,358,000. Finally, Samsara BioCapital LLC acquired a new position in Janux Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $15,168,000. 59.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

