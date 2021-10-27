Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Carvana in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.56). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Carvana’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.09) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.06 EPS.

Get Carvana alerts:

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.63. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 6.20% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cowen upped their price target on Carvana from $336.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Carvana from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist upped their price target on Carvana from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler cut Carvana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $303.00 to $306.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Carvana from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $349.79.

Shares of NYSE:CVNA opened at $291.56 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $322.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $301.41. Carvana has a twelve month low of $179.24 and a twelve month high of $376.83. The company has a market cap of $50.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -249.19 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 0.3% in the second quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 12,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 0.5% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 4.5% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 3.0% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 3.3% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 10,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.95, for a total transaction of $3,359,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,396 shares in the company, valued at $10,211,536.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.95, for a total value of $51,762.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,715,840.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 480,616 shares of company stock worth $166,864,524 in the last three months. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

About Carvana

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.