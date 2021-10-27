Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for People’s United Financial in a research report issued on Sunday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.42 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.43. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for People’s United Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Get People's United Financial alerts:

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 30.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on PBCT. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on People’s United Financial from $17.15 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered People’s United Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, People’s United Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.57.

Shares of People’s United Financial stock opened at $18.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.22. People’s United Financial has a fifty-two week low of $10.38 and a fifty-two week high of $19.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.69 and a 200 day moving average of $17.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.1825 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is currently 57.48%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,848,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $802,988,000 after acquiring an additional 987,783 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in People’s United Financial by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,090,349 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $601,447,000 after buying an additional 429,861 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in People’s United Financial by 11.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,468,849 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $230,856,000 after buying an additional 1,383,688 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP raised its stake in People’s United Financial by 22.1% in the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,814,281 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,517,000 after buying an additional 872,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in People’s United Financial by 103.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,778,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,895,000 after buying an additional 2,430,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for People's United Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People's United Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.