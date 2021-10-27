Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Abbott Laboratories in a report released on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone now forecasts that the healthcare product maker will earn $5.03 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.38.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ABT. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.25.

Shares of ABT stock opened at $128.13 on Monday. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $103.13 and a fifty-two week high of $129.70. The stock has a market cap of $227.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,437,355 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,054,988,000 after purchasing an additional 454,618 shares during the last quarter. Freemont Management S.A. increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 122,020 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $14,146,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 55,367 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,635,000 after acquiring an additional 6,741 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,308,336 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $267,605,000 after acquiring an additional 9,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 17,318 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 5,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 6,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $819,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,461,997. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,926 shares in the company, valued at $3,865,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 205,283 shares of company stock worth $25,846,592 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Featured Article: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.