Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Monarch Casino & Resort in a report issued on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.32 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.23. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Monarch Casino & Resort’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.33 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.43 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Monarch Casino & Resort stock opened at $73.74 on Wednesday. Monarch Casino & Resort has a twelve month low of $40.19 and a twelve month high of $76.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11 and a beta of 1.77.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.16. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 17.98%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCRI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 5,392 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 224,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,619,000 after buying an additional 18,028 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 219,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,296,000 after buying an additional 13,266 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 135,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,230,000 after buying an additional 5,844 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel & casino facility in Reno, Nevada and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The Atlantis features casino space; guest rooms; food outlets; espresso and pastry bars; health spa and salon; retail outlets offering clothing and traditional gift shop merchandise; family entertainment centre; banquet, convention and meeting room space.

