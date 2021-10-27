Jefferies Group LLC Acquires Shares of 21,500 Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 21,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,000. Jefferies Group LLC owned 0.08% of Stewart Information Services at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 6.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,811 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 1.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,722 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 1.2% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,635 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 1.0% during the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 30,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 92.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on STC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. TD Securities started coverage on Stewart Information Services in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NYSE STC opened at $71.30 on Wednesday. Stewart Information Services Co. has a one year low of $40.95 and a one year high of $72.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.57 and a 200 day moving average of $59.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.79%.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile

Stewart Information Services Corp. is a real estate services company, which engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement-related services. It operates through the Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment comprises of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

