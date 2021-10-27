Jefferies Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Jefferies Group LLC increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 41.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,682 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,219,978 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,971,776,000 after buying an additional 269,994 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 48,971 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,909,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 7,243 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 17,232 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $246.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $250.05. The company has a market cap of $70.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $226.15 and a 52-week high of $267.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total transaction of $64,451.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,355.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James C. Lim sold 6,956 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.44, for a total value of $1,790,752.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,093 shares of company stock worth $2,330,578. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

BDX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $276.93 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.00.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.