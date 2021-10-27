Jefferies Group LLC Purchases New Position in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 32,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of PRA Group by 260.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of PRA Group by 32.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of PRA Group by 21.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PRA Group during the second quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of PRA Group by 150.5% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PRA Group stock opened at $41.60 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.47 and a 200-day moving average of $39.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.41. PRA Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.78 and a 1-year high of $45.52.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $285.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.24 million. PRA Group had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 16.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PRA Group, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total transaction of $813,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura White sold 3,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $162,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,477 shares of company stock worth $1,937,694 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

