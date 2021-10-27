Jefferies Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX)

Jefferies Group LLC decreased its stake in DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) by 17.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 850,653 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 175,000 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC owned approximately 0.37% of DURECT worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in DURECT by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,370,665 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,534,000 after buying an additional 198,525 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in DURECT by 9.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,343,280 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,080,000 after buying an additional 357,972 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of DURECT by 879.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,198,385 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,769,620 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of DURECT by 5.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,747,236 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,107,000 after purchasing an additional 208,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of DURECT by 4.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,454,475 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,860,000 after purchasing an additional 93,494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRRX stock opened at $1.13 on Wednesday. DURECT Co. has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 11.37 and a current ratio of 11.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.07 million, a P/E ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.52.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). DURECT had a negative return on equity of 65.09% and a negative net margin of 257.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DURECT Co. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

DURECT Company Profile

DURECT Corp. focuses in advancing novel and potentially lifesaving investigational therapies derived from its Epigenetic Regulator Program. Its pipeline is called DUR-928, an endogenous sulfated oxysterol and an epigenetic regulator. The company was founded by James E. Brown and Felix Theeuwes on February 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Cupertino, CA.

